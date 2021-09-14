This Is Boris Johnson's Plan For Tackling Covid In Winter

Many of us are already wondering about what life will be like this winter when it comes to Covid.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under pressure to make decisions on lockdowns, booster jabs, and how to keep the UK safe as we head into the colder months.

Here’s a round-up of the government’s “plan A” to protect the nation.

Will there be a winter lockdown?

With 81% of people over 16 having had both doses of the vaccine, the harsh step of a winter lockdown has become less likely.

It seems the type of lockdown we’ve all become used to would only be used now as a “last resort”. People close to Johnson have also said he’s “dead-set” against the idea of another lockdown, although Politico points out “we’ve heard that one before”.

So although we’ve been edging closer and closer to a return to normal life in the last few months, the government have made it clear we’re not in the clear yet.

Covid vaccines

Over 6 million people in the UK over the age of 16 are still unvaccinated and this will be the focus when it comes to encouraging people to get the jab.

Booster jabs﻿ will also be a priority and will be rolled out from mid-September to over-50s, healthcare workers, and people with a higher risk of infection to “strengthen the wall of defence”.

The government has also accepted the recommendation by the UK’s chief medical officers for children aged 12 to 15 to be offered a first dose of the vaccine.