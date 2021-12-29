Jonathan Van-Tam Rips Off His Shirt And Tie On The BBC...And Becomes An Accidental Partridge Victim

Jonathan Van-Tam showed the public a different side during a rather unusual BBC Four lecture BBC Four

Jonathan Van-Tam went full Alan Partridge on Tuesday night while opening a lecture about viruses.

Speaking during one of the Royal Institute’s Christmas Lectures, the UK’s deputy chief medical officer signalled that he was stepping away from his usual position as a government adviser for the evening with a rather unusual stunt.

JVT, as he is known, began: “Many of you may have seen me giving public health announcements from the podium at No.10 Downing Street.”

″But tonight is different!”

And with that, he pulled off his shirt and tie (to reveal another shirt underneath) under a cloud of smoke.

After a short pause – where the camera zoomed in on the emotionless, silent crowd – he stepped towards the audience and explained: “Tonight I am speaking to you as a scientist and a doctor not a government adviser.”

Then, swiftly pointing at the camera, he said: “Tonight – we’re going viral!”

JVT on BBC Four for the Royal Institute's Christmas lectures BBC Four

And while he may not have been a hit with the audience, it seems JVT certainly made an impression among his online fans with his move away from serious Covid coverage.

And they say the BBC has trouble competing with Hollywood budgets. pic.twitter.com/ocWap07OR3 — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) December 29, 2021

The puff of smoke and slightly-longer-than-ideal pause before revealing a slightly different shirt. The complete lack of response from the crowd. Truly magical stuff. https://t.co/2GHoySJxQj — Ewan Tough (@ewan_tough) December 28, 2021

doubled over laughing rn https://t.co/2OJyCFvNVm — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 28, 2021

The Royal institute christmas lectures were a regular tradition in my childhood to sit down and watch, the start of this years has hooked me in already… https://t.co/lntFavqZN3 — Andrea Day 🎧📻🎵 (@Andreaeday) December 29, 2021

I think you’ll find you misspelled hero https://t.co/oZGq3wFP7O — Stace Williams (@stackee) December 29, 2021

What a transformation. Ripping off a shirt and tie to reveal….another formal shirt https://t.co/GZIbWWoFlD — David Ricketts (@davidricketts) December 29, 2021

Can Boris be voted out already, so we can have this guy as PM? #JVTforPM https://t.co/ER6XQAoJYY — Matt Sargeant (@matty_sarg) December 29, 2021

JVT lining up Panto work https://t.co/3msnzCkG20 — Ioan Dyer (@Ioan_Dyer) December 29, 2021

He’s not the only public figure to accidentally replicate Steve Coogan’s satirical character – Alan Partridge, an inept, tone-deaf broadcaster.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a similar blunder when he released a video greeting his constitutents, although he did later deleted it.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has also drawn regular comparisons with Partridge during his on air interviews, but he has since addressed the criticism.

He told the Metro: “I honestly don’t care at all. I think it’s quite funny. It’s part and parcel of doing the job that I do.

“I think some of the quotes are often made up to be honest with you, or they’re taken so ludicrously out of context, but I look at it sometimes and I think, ‘Oh that’s a bit unfair.’