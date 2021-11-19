Richard Madeley Finally Reveals What He Makes Of Those Constant Alan Partridge Comparisons

Richard Madeley and Alan Partridge ITV/Shutterstock

If you think of Richard Madeley, you probably also think of Alan Partridge, as the TV presenter has faced frequent comparisons to Steve Coogan’s comedy character during his on-screen career.

The former This Morning host has now given his thoughts on the apparent likeness to the fictional broadcaster, who is famed for his lack of tact and social awkwardness.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Richard has said he thinks the comparisons are “actually quite funny”, but does sometimes think the things he says or does are “unfairly” taken out of context and branded as a Partridge moment.

“I honestly don’t care at all – it’s actually quite funny. It’s part and parcel of the job I do,” he said.

“It’s so important that you don’t take yourself seriously, because you’re not gonna have a good time if you do.

“Judy and I started out on This Morning which isn’t really hard news. I don’t go to war zones, I do popular television, which on the whole is pretty pointless, it’s just entertainment. It doesn’t mean you’re remotely important or interesting.”

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant added: “If people wanna take what I say -– a quip or a comment – and compare me to Alan Partridge – good luck to them. I think some quotes are often taken so ludicrously out of context that it’s a bit unfair.”

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

In recent times, Richard has served up a number of so-called Accidental Partridges as a guest presenter on Good Morning Britain.

This weekend will see Richard enter the I’m A Celebrity castle as one of 10 famous faces taking part in the new series of the ITV reality show, which kicks off on Sunday night on ITV.