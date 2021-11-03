ITV has addressed reports that Richard Madeley is set to permanently replace Piers Morgan as an anchor on Good Morning Britain.
The former This Morning host has been a guest presenter on GMB for several years now, but following Piers’ dramatic exit from the daytime show earlier this year, he’s been hosting alongside Susanna Reid a lot more frequently.
On Tuesday night, The Sun published an article claiming that Richard had been “confirmed” as Piers’ full-time replacement.
They also said the news would be announced by ITV following the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, on which the presenter has been heavily rumoured to be a contestant.
However, an ITV rep told the tabloid there were “no current plans” to stray from their current situation, which has seen Susanna joined by a rotating list of guest presenters.
A spokesperson told The Sun: “GMB is performing well with its established family of presenters and a rotation of guest presenters. There are no current plans to change this format.”
ITV also told MailOnline that Richard is “one of a host of guest presenters on GMB”.
Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of GMB, the host said: “I think someone has put two and two together and got four and a half, or five.
“I’m doing the show down the line along with lots of other people. I’m part of the team.”
The past few weeks have seen Richard coming under fire for a number of comments made live on Good Morning Britain.
As well as criticism for his remarks relating to Kate Middleton’s body and referring to Angela Rayner as Keir Starmer’s “best girl”, his questions to a woman whose drink was spiked also faced backlash on social media.
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.