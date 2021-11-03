ITV has addressed reports that Richard Madeley is set to permanently replace Piers Morgan as an anchor on Good Morning Britain.

The former This Morning host has been a guest presenter on GMB for several years now, but following Piers’ dramatic exit from the daytime show earlier this year, he’s been hosting alongside Susanna Reid a lot more frequently.

On Tuesday night, The Sun published an article claiming that Richard had been “confirmed” as Piers’ full-time replacement.

They also said the news would be announced by ITV following the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, on which the presenter has been heavily rumoured to be a contestant.