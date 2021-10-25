Richard Madeley left viewers cringing after asking Sir Keir Starmer if his deputy Angela Rayner was still his “best girl” on Monday.

Richard was questioning the Labour leader on Good Morning Britain over recent newspaper reports that Angela was being pushed out of the spotlight after calling the government “Tory scum” in September – a moment Sir Keir allegedly found “embarrassing”.

Angela has not been carrying out many interviews in the weeks since.

Yet the leader of the opposition replied: “That’s not true – every Sunday I get all of the newspapers and I faithfully go through them and read lots of things that bear no relation to the truth.”

Richard asked: “So she’s still your best girl is she?”