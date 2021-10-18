Kate Middleton joined Prince William at the environmental Earthshot Prize awards on Sunday to honour those who are working towards saving the environment with green projects around the world. The ceremony, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge handing out £1million towards the projects, was featured on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, but host Richard Madeley was mainly concerned with Kate’s “tiny, tiny waist”.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace

“She’s so slim isn’t she, Kate,” Richard said to co-host Susanna Reid. Susanna replied: “She is, isn’t she?” Richard then commented: “Tiny, tiny waist.” Susanna added: “She looks absolutely terrific.” It didn’t go unnoticed by viewers that the focus was on Kate’s body rather than the good cause they were supporting…

Whole VT about climate change…what earthshot can do for the planet…switch back to @richardm56 and all he says is about how slim Kate Middleton is. Geez do better. #gmb — Caz (@Cazla_) October 18, 2021

@GMB I cannot believe you employ Richard Madeley whose only comment about Earthshot was about the size of The Duchess of Cambridge's Waist. What an embarrassment. — Martin Brooks (@JonnyRedEye) October 18, 2021

GMB show a video round-up of last night's Earthshot Prize featuring lots of innovative ideas for saving the planet. Richard Madeley's only response? "Hasn't she [Duchess of Cambridge] got a skinny waist?" 🙄 — James M-AAAGHH-sters 👻🎃 (@earlofbeverley) October 18, 2021

@richardm56@GMB Oh Richard,just say watching gmb and I was horrified when I heard your comment about the size of Kate’s waist!My beautiful daughter has battled an eating disorder for 7 yrs & comments like this can do so much damage.Maybe just comment on how beautiful she looked — Lisa Ward (@LisaWard3) October 18, 2021

Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Richard Madeley