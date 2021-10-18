Kate Middleton joined Prince William at the environmental Earthshot Prize awards on Sunday to honour those who are working towards saving the environment with green projects around the world.
The ceremony, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge handing out £1million towards the projects, was featured on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, but host Richard Madeley was mainly concerned with Kate’s “tiny, tiny waist”.
“She’s so slim isn’t she, Kate,” Richard said to co-host Susanna Reid.
Susanna replied: “She is, isn’t she?”
Richard then commented: “Tiny, tiny waist.”
Susanna added: “She looks absolutely terrific.”
It didn’t go unnoticed by viewers that the focus was on Kate’s body rather than the good cause they were supporting…
Meanwhile, Richard is the latest celeb rumoured to be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
According to The Sun, producers have offered him a £200k deal to enter the castle.
Speaking about the rumours on GMB last week, Richard said: “I’m asked this every year, actually… and I usually give them an equivocal reply. And I’ve checked with ITV what they want me to say about it. Because I may be going in, or I may not be going in.
“ITV quite like its people not to confirm or deny. Because I could be a hare that’s running in the race, or I could not be. I could be a distraction. And that’s, I’m afraid, where I have to leave it.”
