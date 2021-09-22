An Insulate Britain protester took a leaf out of Piers Morgan’s book on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain when he stormed off the live show during a heated exchange with hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

Campaigner Liam Norton was on the ITV morning show to talk about the protests that have seen activists shut down the M25 five times in just over a week.

Wednesday’s interview got off to a shaky start when Susanna asked Liam to stop patronising her.

“You’re an intelligent journalist,’ Liam said. “And you haven’t understood what I said last week about what we do in the next three to four years will determine the future of humanity.

Susanna retorted: “Liam, try not to be so patronising when you’re talking to me.”