In Pictures: Climate Activists Target M25 For Fifth Time In Just Over A Week

Mark Kerrison via Getty Images Insulate Britain climate activists begin to block the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junctions 9 and 10 as part of a campaign intended to push the UK government to make significant legislative change to start lowering emissions.

Climate protesters have walked onto the M25 and sat down in front of moving traffic as senior police officers warned their tactics are likely to cause “serious injury or death”.

Some 38 activists from the group Insulate Britain were arrested on Tuesday after targetting junctions 9 and 10 of Britain’s busiest motorway.

Surrey Police chief inspector Mike Hodder and chief superintendent Jerry Westerman told a press briefing that protesters charging into motorway traffic were putting drivers at a “very high” risk of death – but admitted police powers to charge the majority were “pretty limited”.

It’s the fifth time in just over a week the M25 has been the scene of an eco-protest, with similar scenes witnessed in Hertfordshire, Kent, Essex and Surrey.