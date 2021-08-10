Priyanka Chopra Announces Her Bollywood Comeback As She Reveals Her Latest Film

Her dashing smile and ambitious energy captured the heart of Hollywood and now Priyanka Chopra Jonas is heading back to her roots as she will be starring in a new Bollywood film. Announcing the news on Instagram, Priyanka says she “can’t wait” to start filming with two of her good friends, and fellow Bollywood queens, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Together, the three female leads have featured in over 120 films. The new Hindi movie, Jee Le Zaraa, will be a “celebration of friendship” Chopra announced. The movie title loosely translates to the phrase “live a little”.

There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The 39-year-old had been wanting to return to the Bollywood screen for some time and says the idea came about after an “impulsive phone call” with Katrina and Alia. The trio met in February 2020 to pull together their ideas and managed to decide on who they could bring on board from the industry to bring their vision to life. “Talk about all the stars aligning!!” Priyanka wrote. “This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!!”

Priyanka’s fellow cast members also took to their own Instagram pages. Katrina said it’s “just too much fun” when she’s around the other two. She wrote, “Combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a 🎥 and the sky’s the limit.” In her Instagram post, Alia wrote, “50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa”

2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream. Alia Bhatt

