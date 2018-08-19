ENTERTAINMENT
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Finally Confirm Engagement

They celebrated with a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally confirmed rumours they are engaged. 

The couple shared the news as they came together with their families for a special ceremony to mark their union in Mumbai, which was documented on Instagram. 

In the loved-up snaps, Priyanka can also be seen showing off her glittering engagement ring. 

“Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter,” Nick wrote, as he shared the day with his Instagram followers.

Posting the same collection of pics, Priyanka also wrote: “The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”

Nick captioned another shot of them from the day with: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Priyanka added: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

It is thought the couple have been dating for around three months.

They were first rumoured to be dating after attending the Met Gala together in 2017, but the actress soon shut down the claims.

Rumours first surfaced they had gotten engaged last month, with the news sending fans wild. 

According to People magazine, Nick popped the question in London with a ring purchased at Tiffany & Co. in New York.

