Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Finally Confirm Engagement

In the loved-up snaps, Priyanka can also be seen showing off her glittering engagement ring.

The couple shared the news as they came together with their families for a special ceremony to mark their union in Mumbai, which was documented on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally confirmed rumours they are engaged.

“Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter,” Nick wrote, as he shared the day with his Instagram followers.

Posting the same collection of pics, Priyanka also wrote: “The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”

Nick captioned another shot of them from the day with: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Priyanka added: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”