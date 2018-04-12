Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Lost A Role Because Of Her Skin Colour

The South-Asian actress recently starred in the ‘Baywatch’ film and acted opposite Liam Hemsworth in an upcoming romantic comedy, but despite her success, she’s still faced discrimination.

Priyanka Chopra has discussed the prejudice she faces in the film industry, revealing she lost a role because of her skin colour just last year.

During an interview with InStyle, Priyanka detailed an incident that took place within the last 12 months.

She explained: “I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, “She’s the wrong” - what word did they used? - ‘physicality’.

“So in my defence as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean?’

“And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.’ It affected me.”

After over a decade of success as a Bollywood actress, the star started appearing in Hollywood movies in 2015.

In the same year, she began starring in ABC’s ‘Quantico’, becoming the first South Asian actor to headline an American network drama series.

It’s not just her acting abilities that have won Priyanka praise, as she’s also championed numerous humanitarian causes.

In 2016, she became a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN and last year, was awarded the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice.