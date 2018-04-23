Pro-Life Groups Launch High Court Challenge Over Ealing Abortion Clinic Protest Ban

Pro-life protesters have launched a High Court challenge against a council ruling which bans them from approaching women entering an abortion clinic.

A new buffer zone, unanimously approved by Ealing Council, came into force outside the Marie Stopes facility on Mattock Lane in the west London borough on Monday.

It prevents demonstrators from coming within 300 metres of the clinic entrance, where they had been regularly approaching women to hand them leaflets and rosary beads and laying out pictures of foetuses in various stages of development.

Ealing councillors, clinic staff and nearby residents said the protesters’ behaviour amounted to harassment and intimidation and the decision to implement a ‘safe zone’ was made after they repeatedly refused to stop operating directly outside the building.

Now Alina Dulgheriu, a member of main protest group Be Here For Me, is launching a High Court bid to challenge the council’s ruling, which she claims is “Draconian” and “criminalises prayer”.