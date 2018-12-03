More Than 100,000 People With Problem Debt Attempt Suicide Every Year – Report

ShaunWilkinson via Getty Images

More than 100,000 people in problem debt attempt to take their own life every year, shocking new research has revealed. An investigation from the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute has also unearthed how 420,000 in England struggling with high levels of debt have considered suicide last year. It comes as levels of household debt hit a record high last year, with austerity and flexible work taking their toll. The charity, founded by Martin Lewis, is demanding tighter controls on the “near thuggish” language lenders use in letters, which can act as a trigger for those in a mental health crisis. Based on new national data from the Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, the report reveals: Over 420,000 people in problem debt considered taking their own life in England last year

People in problem debt are three times more likely to have considered suicide

Lee Brookes attempted suicide after a debt collector visited his home

IT consultant Ian Brookes told HuffPost UK how his bipolar disorder contributed to him racking up £30,000 in debt, as he would experience highs and lows that saw him spend beyond his means. The 41-year-old, from Chadderton in Greater Manchester, took out a series of pay-day loans and was inundated with debt collection letters throughout his 30s. He attempted suicide three times, the third time with an attempted overdose just hours after a debt collector visited his home. “All of my suicide attempts were indirectly connected to the debt,” he said. “On one occasion, my stress levels were particularly high because I had a visit from a debt collector. “I told him I had mental health issues. He gave me a number to call and I was told there was nothing they could do because I was self-employed, so I just had to pay the debt. “At the time I was spiralling down into a depressive episode and had disrupted thinking. It just pushed me really close to the edge.”

Lee Brookes got help and is now debt free and set to marry his partner Emma at Easter

Brookes had been living with bipolar since his teens. He experienced manic episodes which on one occasion saw him fly to Paris on a whim and spend “£1,700 on nothing”. Other times he would spend huge amounts on tech products during a depressive episode. “By the end of it, banks and credit card companies were not lending to me so I was borrowing for pay day loans,” he said. “I was getting pay day loans to pay the pay day loans. It was just getting ridiculous. “I can’t expressly put my finger on that the suicide attempt was about the debt but each time, whatever the build up was, was compounded by the debt. “I wasn’t sleeping and it was causing me massive stress levels.”

The last thing those struggling with debts need is a bunch of near thuggish letters dropping through the letterbox, in a language you can’t understand, threatening you with court action. Martin Lewis, founder of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute