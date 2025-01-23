This Popular Food Has Been Linked To A Higher Risk Of Dementia

One in three people will develop dementia in their lifetime, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK, while one in two will be affected by it.

The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease but there are many diseases and conditions which have been associated with the development of dementia over time. It is not a ‘normal’ part of ageing.

Advertisement

Now, a decades-long study by researchers led by a team at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston has revealed there is a link between long-term intake of red meat and dementia.

The link between red meat and dementia

The findings are based on records of 133,771 people in two US health databases. Participants were followed for up to 43 years, with dietary patterns charted against the likelihood of developing dementia.

Just over 11,000 people in the study ended up developing dementia.

The study discovered eating about two servings of processed red meat a week raised the risk of dementia by 14% compared to people who ate less than three servings a month.

Advertisement

The researchers said: “Higher intake of red meat, particularly processed red meat, was associated with a higher risk of developing dementia and worse cognition.

“Reducing red meat consumption could be included in dietary guidelines to promote cognitive health.”

The study also found if people swapped red meat for nuts, tofu or beans, they could reduce their dementia risk by 19% and reduce the rate of cognitive ageing.

Science Direct explained: “It’s important to recognise that studies of this type don’t show direct cause and effect. All kinds of factors can play into dementia risk – from sleep quality to alcohol intake to genetic variants – and this research didn’t cover all of them.

Advertisement

“That means it can’t be said that eating more red meat was directly responsible for a greater likelihood of developing dementia. Because the study involved such a large group of people, it does provide strong evidence for a link between the two.”

Research continues for the team, as they want to take a closer look at why red meat is linked to dementia – including changes the meat makes to the gut microbiome – and they are also keen to expand the analysis to a more diverse group of people.

NHS guidelines suggest cutting down on red and processed meat

There have been ongoing concerns about red and processed meat for some time.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified processed meat as a ‘definite’ cause of cancer, or Group 1 carcinogen.

Advertisement

According to Cancer Research UK, that puts it in the same group as smoking and alcohol.

The NHS states that eating too much red meat – so things like beef, lamb, mutton, pork, veal, venison and goat – is likely to increase bowel cancer risk and high blood pressure.