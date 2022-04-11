Still Working From Home? These Practical Products Will Help Keep You Sane

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
At least half of UK workers are still working remotely at least some of the time, according to a YouGov study, and the novelty has well and truly worn off.
Working from home has some incredible perks, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with a few issues. Who would have thought working from your sofa could feel so exhausting?
But, take it from someone who’s been remote working for the past eight years, there are plenty of simple remedies to remove the stress, boost productivity and keep your mindset in check. The right products can really help.
To help you to get a handle on making the most of remote working, and staying sane while you do it, we’ve put together some useful buys that will help you to overhaul your remote routine.