How To Give Your Desk A Serious Upgrade At Home – Or In The Office

Two life-changing desks and all the accessories you need to create the work station of your dreams.

Feel like you’re not as productive as you would like to be while at work? Fear not, the fix could be as giving your workspace a makeover (yes, really).

The truth is that if your desk isn’t set up to make working as comfortable and enjoyable as possible, then it’s easy to struggle with productivity.

The good news is that by making just a few small changes to your setup (whether that’s a home office or your desk at work), you can make a hell of a difference to your mindset. I speak from experience here; my own WFH setup was impacting my productivity, so I made some adjustments.

You don’t have to splash out on an entire new desk (though we have found two really great ones if you want to). Often it’s the little things that make the biggest impact.

Not quite sure where to start? Don’t worry. We’ve pulled together some best buys that will work hard – so you can enjoy your nine to five a bit more.

1
Amazon
This handy tiered organsier
Keep mess at bay with this pretty rose-gold tiered desk organiser.
Get Morigem Stackable Organiser for £23.88 (was £25.88)
2
Amazon
All the highlighters you could want
This 13-piece highlighter set from Stabilo is ideal for keeping your schedule and docs in order (and if you're a doodler, it's also great for bringing your scribblings to life).
Get the Stabilo Pastel Highlighter Set for £19.93
3
Amazon
This chic (and super comfortable) desk chair
Desk chairs don't have to be dull, you know. Instead of the normal black or grey designs, swap out your chair (either at home or in the office) for this cosy crushed velvet design.
Get the Wahson Fabric Home Office Chair for £135.99
4
Amazon
A cute weekly planner
For keeping track of meetings, deadlines and tasks, this weekly planner is the perfect desk accessory, featuring a slot for each weekday, a notes section, and an area to jot down the following week's tasks – what more could you want?
Get Sweetzer & Orange Weekly Planner Notepad for £11.99
5
Amazon
Lack space? This desk is the answer.
Lacking space? Swap out your traditional desk design for a space-saving foldable alternative. Despite being designed with portability in mind, it's still super sturdy and durable.
Get the Goldfan Modern Computer Desk for £49.99
6
Amazon
This pretty pastel desk mat
Protect your desk and your hands with this waterproof, non-slip mat, made from skin-friendly material – aimed at preventing irritation from rubbing as you type. Genius.
Get the Knodel Desk Pad for £15.99
7
Amazon
Some posh hand sanitiser
Keep your hands fresh and clean with a bottle of this luxe hand sanitiser on your desk.
Get Sanctuary Spa Hand Sanitiser Gel Spray for £3.50
8
Amazon
An adjustable laptop stand
This aluminum alloy laptop stand is sturdier than it looks, supporting up to 8kg. Featuring smooth-rise technology, it elevates up to 14cm but collapses down to just 3.8cm after use.
Get Loryergo Adjustable Laptop Stand for £26.99
9
Amazon
This pastel-hued jotter
Keep track of any important notes in this A5 lined journnal, complete with 200 high-quality, thick paper pages.
Get Avocado and Spice Lined Journal for £15.95
10
Amazon
This stand for your phone (and tablet too)
Designed to cradle your smartphone or your tablet while you work, this stand is a real game-changer. When an important notification pops up, you aren’t going to miss it now.
Get Smartelf Stand for Tablet and Smartphone for £15.99
11
Amazon
A standing (and sitting) desk
Not sure if you can commit to a full-time standing desk? How about opting for a happy in-between with this stylish height-adjustable desk – you can have the best of both worlds.
Get Flexispot Electric Standing Desk for £209.99 (was £239.99)
12
Amazon
This LED-dimmable lamp
This touch-control table lamp is the perfect desk addition. Featuring seven brightness modes, it's sleek, stylish and simple to use, and designed with your eye health in mind.
Get Lepro LED Desk Lamp for £30.99 (was £32.99)
13
Amazon
A hydrating hand lotion
Whether you're sat at home or in the office, your hands deserve some love. Pop a bottle of this Garden Mint & Bergamot Hand Lotion from Neal's Yard Remedies on your desk (as I have on mine).
Get Neal's Yard Garden Mint & Bergamot Hand Lotion for £11.20 (was £14)
14
Amazon
This mini bluetooth speaker
Like to listen to music while you work? This mini bluetooth speaker could be the perfect addition to your desk. Work in a shared office space? Opt for these earphones instead.
Get Anker's Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £28.99
15
Amazon
Three pen pots in one!
Keep your desk mess-free with this quirky geometric three-piece pen pot.
Get the Tool Of Life Hexagon Pen Pot for £8.49
16
Amazon
This handy cable organiser
Keep your deskspace clear of pesky cables with this self-adhesive, five slot cable organiser.
Get Vindar Cable Clips Wire Management Organizer for £5.99 (was £6.99)
17
Amazon
An ergonomic cushion set
Don't wait until your back suffers – take a proactive approach and treat yourself to this ergonomic pillow set (perfect for positioning on your desk chair).
Get Essort Seat Cushion & Lumbar Pillow for £29.99
18
Amazon
This artsy charging station
Say goodbye to ugly charging pads, and treat yourself to this dreamy design from Case-Mate. For a chic home office (or personalised work desk), it's an absolute must.
Get Case-Mate Rifle Paper CO Wireless Charger for £55.98
19
Amazon
A multipurpose noticeboard
This set of two metal grid noticeboards keeps your memos, notes and photos organised, helping you keep your desk clear of clutter while offering an inspiring backdrop to work.
Get Gbyan's Two Pack of Wall Grids for £25.99
