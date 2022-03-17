A steward attempts to cut cable ties after a fan ties himself to the net in protest during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park. Michael Regan via Getty Images

Everton’s crunch Premier League clash with Newcastle on Thursday was held up for six minutes when a protester tied himself to one of the goalposts.

The man, who was wearing a T-shirt supporting a group called Just Stop Oil, entered the Goodison Park pitch early in the second half and attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck.

The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him. The man was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters and was led from the ground, to boos from the crowd, by police.

Just Stop Oil were quick to claim responsibility for the stunt, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: “This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.”

The environmental group’s statement went on to criticise the government’s policy on North Sea oil.

This evening, Louis, a 21 year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.



When explaining why he has chosen this action, Louis said: pic.twitter.com/XqjaYFIDyz — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) March 17, 2022

“It's 2022 and it's time to look up, time to step up and not stand by. It's time to act like it's an emergency.”



“Report after report is telling me that my future is going to be dire, and my government is telling me not to worry and pay into a pension.” — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) March 17, 2022

“But we have a choice. We can choose to highlight that our climate is breaking down, we can choose to resist this government that is betraying us, we can choose to step up and not stand by.” — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) March 17, 2022

Our government is betraying us by funding new oil fields in the North Sea. New oil means destruction of our children’s future. It means war on small island states. And it means suffering now for the poorest and most marginalised in all regions. — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) March 17, 2022

