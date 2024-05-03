Prue Leith Revealed 1 Secret About Her Iconic Glasses And We'll Never See Her The Same Way Again

The Great British Bake Off legend and culinary expert Prue Leith is known for her extensive background in cookery and all things food, her role as judge on Bake Off and, of course, her eccentric range of glasses.

However, in an interview today on Lorraine, Prue revealed that while she has 75(!) pairs of glasses, only 20 of those have a prescription in them, and she doesn’t really need glasses since she’s had a cataracts operation.

Advertisement

Host Ranvir Singh exclaimed: “I didn’t even notice, that is absolutely brilliant!”

Well, us neither!

Why Prue Leith wears glasses without prescription lenses

Prue, who actually has her own eyewear range called Specs by Prue, revealed that she actually just loves wearing glasses and finds the lens-free pairs great for TV as she doesn’t have to worry about reflections.

She then poked her fingers through the glasses to demonstrate that they are purely ornamental.

ITV

Despite being famous for her love of colour and eccentric sense of style, Prue revealed that the secret to her style is actually letting her husband John Playfair and the stylist at Bake Off choose her outfits for her.

She said: “He buys a lot of my stuff,” she said. “It’s wonderful. Between him and the girl who does all my Bake Off styling, I never have to go shopping.

Advertisement

“I hate shopping. They just bring stuff and I say ‘yes’ or ‘no’.”

Prue was on the show with John to promote their new show Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen – a show which is her husband’s first foray into TV and is about, you guessed it, all things food.