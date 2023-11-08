Bake Off Fans Have A Lot To Say After 'Worst' Challenge Prue Leith Has 'Ever Judged'

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.
Fans of the Great British Bake Off had a lot to say after this week’s “car crash” of a Technical Challenge, which saw every contestant serve undercooked bakes.
During Tuesday’s (7 November) episode, bakers were tasked with creating six orange and ginger treacle puddings with creme anglaise as part of dessert week.
The punchy technical challenge saw all seven remaining contestants run out of time, forcing them to serve semi-raw desserts to judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
Bakers were snorting with laughter at the state of the steamed puddings they presented, before Paul took one look at the table and jokingly walked away. “That is disgusting,” he said.
They were left to judge from “worst to least worst”, with Tasha winning for her “not as terrible but still pretty terrible” dessert.
Prue went so far as to declare the challenge “the worst thing I’ve ever judged on Bake Off”.
While it was good for a few laughs, others viewers have argued that bakers simply did not have enough time to give the challenge their best shot.
“They needed to give them more baking time for this one,” one X (formerly Twitter) user insisted. “Deliberately set up to fail by not giving them enough time,” another added. “Maybe you should have actually given them the time they need!? This was awful,” a third shared.
However others saw the humour in the chaos of it all. “The contestants were like naughty school children trying not to giggle,” one social user said. “This was the best challenge ever,” another shared.
Ultimately, it was Saku who became the latest contestant to leave the tent in Dessert Week, with five bakers now left in the competition.
Meanwhile, an episode last month left viewers in shock after two contestants were eliminated at once. It came after no bakers were sent home the previous week due to Tasha falling ill.
The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.