Bake Off Fans Have A Lot To Say After 'Worst' Challenge Prue Leith Has 'Ever Judged'

Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off Channel 4/Love Productions

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

Fans of the Great British Bake Off had a lot to say after this week’s “car crash” of a Technical Challenge, which saw every contestant serve undercooked bakes.

During Tuesday’s (7 November) episode, bakers were tasked with creating six orange and ginger treacle puddings with creme anglaise as part of dessert week.

Advertisement

The punchy technical challenge saw all seven remaining contestants run out of time, forcing them to serve semi-raw desserts to judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Bakers were snorting with laughter at the state of the steamed puddings they presented, before Paul took one look at the table and jokingly walked away. “That is disgusting,” he said.

They were left to judge from “worst to least worst”, with Tasha winning for her “not as terrible but still pretty terrible” dessert.

Prue went so far as to declare the challenge “the worst thing I’ve ever judged on Bake Off”.

While it was good for a few laughs, others viewers have argued that bakers simply did not have enough time to give the challenge their best shot.

Advertisement

“They needed to give them more baking time for this one,” one X (formerly Twitter) user insisted. “Deliberately set up to fail by not giving them enough time,” another added. “Maybe you should have actually given them the time they need!? This was awful,” a third shared.

However others saw the humour in the chaos of it all. “The contestants were like naughty school children trying not to giggle,” one social user said. “This was the best challenge ever,” another shared.

They needed to give them the baking time for this one 😭 not one of them were old enough to have known steamed cake takes longer 😭😭😭 https://t.co/519ZHh8ABh — Ayesha ⁷ 𖧵 (@jeonpayesha) November 7, 2023

The technical was a cock-up in more ways than one 😉 #GBBO https://t.co/EHrSST3z1j — Jamie 🏳️🌈 (@JamieMelling92) November 7, 2023

Maybe you should have actually given them the time they need!? This was awful #GBBO https://t.co/GbcKmZypKl — Michael Dean (@Michael_JDean) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

If no contestant got the bake done in time then the challenge was definitely too short. Give them a chance of success #GBBO — Ceri (@Frawli1978) November 7, 2023

I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard over an episode of #gbbo in years. That technical was suck a car crash, I can’t breathe, bless them all. — Sarah (@everlarky) November 7, 2023

They need to stop giving impossible challenges. It’s getting boring now — Balbira (@balbira) November 7, 2023

It’s the fault of the judges. They did not give them enough time. What a waste if everyone’s time. — Angela hall (@angelafrenchhen) November 7, 2023

I feel that if not one of the bakers can pull it off in the time frame, it’s the fault of the person who set the challenge, not the bakers. — Hollie Louise Joy (@hollielouisejoy) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

Last nights @BritishBakeOff had the worst performance in a technical challenge across the board. To me, that signifies that the time for the challenge or the instructions wasn't sufficient. #bakeoff #TechnicalChallenge #BritishBakeOff — Joe (@Just_Joe903) November 8, 2023

Nobody's fault but the judges who set the timings. — RRR 💙💛 (@BBoof63) November 8, 2023

#GBBO This technical is an absolute car crash and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/nNUn2FE95d — Ell 🎃🕷 (@Ellrose95) November 7, 2023

Now I’m getting cross at the ridiculously tight times on that’s bakes. 15 minutes more would still separate the bakers skills - but be less of a disaster. I bet even many professionals would struggle. — Carol Shea (@BrightYangThing) November 7, 2023

Sososo ridiculous. I'm SO cross for all those lovely people. Shame on those who set the timings on this bake. 🤬🤬🤬 — Pollydot (@Pollydotted) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

Ultimately, it was Saku who became the latest contestant to leave the tent in Dessert Week, with five bakers now left in the competition.

Before next week’s episode, you can explore 20-behind-the-scenes secrets about GBBO that you didn’t know.