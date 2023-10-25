The Great British Bake Off's Double Elimination Has Left Viewers In Shock

Bake Off stars Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood Channel 4/Love Productions

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off’s latest episode has left viewers in shock after two contestants were eliminated at once.

After no bakers were sent home last week due to Tasha falling ill, two people had to go on Tuesday.

Nicky and Rowan became the fourth and fifth contestants to leave the tent after a challenging pastry week, taking them out of the running to win series 14 of the Channel 4 show.

Advertisement

Contestants were tasked with tackling savoury picnic pies for the signature dish and dauphinoise pithivier for the technical, while this week’s showstopper challenge was to make a decorative sweet pie display.

“A massive thanks to everyone for all their support”



Here’s Nicky’s lovely farewell message to you all. ❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/uBN16hVqZI — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 24, 2023

After co-presenter Noel Fielding revealed this week’s double elimination, Nicky, 52, said: “I knew my time had come to an end after such a disastrous few days but even still my heart sank and I had to hold back the tears.

“I had such a wonderfully happy time during my time in the tent. What made it slightly easier when leaving was I didn’t leave alone and my lovely bakers gave me the biggest hugs which meant more than anything to me.”

Advertisement

“Bake Off isn't just cakes and tents. It's finding confidence, meeting new friends and most of all, having a good old time down South.”



Here’s Rowan’s fantastic farewell message to you all. ❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/AYui1plYPG — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 24, 2023

Rowan was similarly disappointed to be leaving the show and bidding farewell to his fellow bakers.

“Saying goodbye is the worst part about this,” he said. “Not the absolute roast I got at the showstopper.”

Viewers are also gutted to see the pair go, with one Twitter/X user praising Nicky and Rowan for being “such fabulous people and bright personalities”.

Check out some more social reaction to the double exit below:

Have a horrible feeling we are losing both Nicky and Rowan, two absolute icons bake off won’t be the same without them😭 #gbbo pic.twitter.com/2olay8GvjK — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) October 24, 2023

Ah will miss the lovely Rowan and Nicky ,such lovely people #GBBO pic.twitter.com/p8VasxUlun — Sal (@sallydavies06) October 24, 2023

Advertisement

Like I absolutely adore Rowan, Nicky, Saku, Tasha, and Dan. My forever faves #GBBO — just another feminist 🌈 (@Fierce_Femme_) October 19, 2023

Nooo dear god please not Nicky and Rowan 💔😭😭#GBBO pic.twitter.com/0CnoxczAT3 — IrishG26 (@Gal26Irish) October 24, 2023

I love Nicky and Rowan. Both are so jolly and funny and such good sports.#GBBO — MargeGunderson (@SongWarmonger) October 24, 2023

Noooo😭 I love Rowan and Nicky #GBBO — Hannah Ford (@HannahFord95) October 24, 2023

Advertisement

ALSO IM SO UPSET IM GONNA MISS ROWAN AND NICKY SO MUCH IM SO MAD I LOVED ROWAN WITH MY ENTIRE HEART #GBBO — theo +*:ꔫ:*﹤SEEING FNAF TODAY (@fancyflapjack_) October 24, 2023

Star baker is... Cristy. Well deserved! and that means Nicky and Rowan. Hard luck you two. #GBBO #BakeOff — Riley Taylor (@RLTaylorCFCGTFC) October 24, 2023

I fear two of my faves are going 😭 miss you already Rowan and Nicky #GBBO — Chal. (@cceg63) October 24, 2023

Ahead of this year’s season premiere, the show’s executive producer promised a “warmer, kinder, sillier” show, in light of it dropping one element that has drawn criticism in the past.

Judge Paul Hollywood also said that the show has “returned to the philosophy of the first three series”, and that new presenter Alison Hammond had also “softened him up a bit”.

Advertisement