Great British Bake Off Airs Elimination Twist After Contestant Falls Ill In The Tent

Keith, Saku, Tasha, Josh, Matty, Cristy, Dana, Amos, Dan, Rowan, Abbi, Nicky (behind). Noel, Prue, Paul, Allison (in front). Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/Love Productions

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

The wholesome and well-trusted formula of The Great British Bake Off was thrown into chaos on Wednesday night, as Tasha took a turn for the worse.

In the latest episode on Wednesday, Tasha had to exit the tent mid-way through Chocolate Week, as she began to feel too hot in the technical challenge.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old didn’t meet the mark with her signature dish, which was surprising for the proficient baker. However, soon after, she turned pale and told crew members: “It’s quite hot, I need some air.”

New host Alison Hammond was on hand to provide some much-needed support, as Tasha revealed that she had a migraine the night before and was still suffering in the intense heat.

Alison escorted an upset Tasha back to the house, before Bake Off threw in a major curveball to its regular routine.

Moments after Matty was awarded Star Baker for his intricate and delicious chocolate box showstopper, Alison revealed that no one was going home that week. However, two contestants will be leaving the competition next week.

Advertisement

Health first. Always.

We can confirm that Tasha has had to withdraw from Chocolate Week on Bake Off for medical reasons and will return in next week’s show. We can’t wait to see her back in the Tent and feeling much better. ❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lkvW9o3jeb — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 18, 2023

Woohoo - EVERYBODY STAYS! 😃😃

Boohoo - TWO MUST LEAVE NEXT WEEK! 😫😫#GBBO pic.twitter.com/D8wLfhuLBs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 18, 2023

Alongside Tasha’s absence, there was a weaker performance across the board for this episode, but the surprise change came as a shock to viewers.

Though, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood delivered a major bombshell that while eliminations were suspended for this one week, two bakers would leave the following week.

Many viewers were left concerned about Tasha’s health and raised the question of why Chocolate Week was filmed on the hottest day of the year in the summer.

Advertisement

One wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Do they choose Chocolate Week on the hottest day of the year every year on purpose or what?”

As a second viewer sympathised: “Poor Tasha, you can tell how gutted she feels that she’s not able to complete the challenge.”

Do they choose chocolate week on the hottest day of the year every year on purpose or what ?! #gbbo — soph ⭐️ (@sophmccarthy91) October 18, 2023

Poor Tasha, you can tell how gutted she feels that she's not able to complete the challenge. 😢 #GBBO — BONRAW FOODS (@bonraw) October 18, 2023