Public Sector Unions In Fresh Strikes Warning Over 'Offensive' Government Pay Offer

Nurses on strike outside St Thomas' Hospital in London last year. via Associated Press

Public sector unions have warned of a fresh wave of public sector strikes over an “offensive” pay offer by ministers.

Government departments have recommended a rise of 2.8% next year for staff including teachers, nurses and civil servants.

But the suggestion to independent pay review bodies was immediately condemned by public sector unions, who said it could trigger more walkouts by their members.

The warning comes just months after the new Labour government agreed inflation-busting deals to end two years of strikes.

Professor Philip Banfield of the British Medical Association said the offer shows ministers have “a poor grasp of the unresolved issues from two years of industrial action”.

He said: “When doctors accepted their pay offers this summer, the government was under no illusion about the need to continue to reverse the effects of pay erosion, the path set to achieve that in future pay rounds, and the very real risk of further industrial action if this was not achieved.”

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Professor Nicola Ranger said: “The government has today told nursing staff they are worth as little as £2 extra a day, less than the price of a coffee.

“Nursing is in crisis – there are fewer joining and too many experienced professionals leaving. This is deeply offensive to nursing staff, detrimental to their patients and contradictory to hopes of rebuilding the NHS.”

She added: “Fair pay must be matched by structural reform. Let’s open direct talks now and avoid further escalation to disputes and ballots.”

Daniel Kebede, head of the National Education Union, said his members were putting ministers “on notice”.

“Instead of continuing with failed Conservative austerity, the government must fully fund the pay increases that are desperately needed to value, recruit and retain teachers and school leaders,” he said.

On Sky News this morning, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood blamed the £22 billion black hole Labour says it was left by the last government.