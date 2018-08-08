We’ve all been there – having to discreetly nip into a shop or pub and use the loos after being caught short, but one campaign wants local businesses to open their facilities up to the public.

‘Use Our Loos’ - run by the British Toilet Association and Domestos - is encouraging restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and shops to open their doors to let members of the public spend a penny even if they’re not a customer.

It says there is a massive shortage of public loos because the number has dropped by more than a third over two decades thanks to a shortage of funding. Businesses can sign up to the scheme and display a ‘Use Our Loos’ sign to show passers by they have an open door policy.