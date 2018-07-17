Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed For World Cup Pitch Invasion

Four members of the Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot have been jailed for disrupting the World Cup final by invading the pitch.

A Moscow court handed down 15-day jail sentences on the three woman and one man who ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium during Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Croatia wearing fake police uniforms.

The group invaded the pitch during the second half of the game in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials from around the world.

The four, Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Pakhtusova, Olga Kurachyova and Pyotr Verzilov, were accused of violating the rules for spectators at sporting events and wearing police uniforms illegally. They were also banned from attending sports events for three years.

Verzilov said the performance was also meant to show how “the state, in the form of the police, intrudes into people’s lives”.