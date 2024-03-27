Putin Now Believes Russia Is Fighting For 'Its Right To Independence'

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is "fighting for its independence" Contributor via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin just said Russia is now fighting for “its right to independence” in the wake of the Moscow attack.

Last Friday, more than 130 people were killed in the Russian capital in a mass shooting.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) has since taken credit for the massacre, but Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine and its Western allies of facilitating the attack somehow.

There is no evidence to back up this claim.

On Tuesday, at a meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Board, the Russian president also said “we cannot relax in anything” against its supposed enemies.

According to an English translation shared on the Kremlin website, he said: “As you know, our country is fighting to defend its vital interests, its right to independent, individual, sovereign development.

“Unfortunately, our ill-wishers, competitors and adversaries have compelled us to defend these interests by armed force, to fight against those whom they have armed and trained to fight Russia on the territory of a neighbouring state.

“Under the current conditions, everything we are doing in all areas of our life must be devoted to Russia’s success in this respect.”

His comments appear to overlook how Russia has been waging a brutal war in Ukraine for more than two years, in an effort to seize the neighbouring nation’s land – and jeopardise Ukraine’s own independence.

In fact, Russia now controls around 17% of Ukraine.

Putin also held a sham presidential election earlier this month, claiming 87% of the vote and securing his fifth term in office.

He declared it as a democratic victory, overlooking how Moscow has gradually eliminated anyone who opposes his rule over the years.

The only other three candidates the Russian public could vote for had all spoken publicly in support of the current president.

Footage circulating on social media at the time also showed voters were being watched by armed troops when they cast their votes, casting doubt on how much independence Russians have under his authoritarian regime.

