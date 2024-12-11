Putin Conveniently Forgets There Is An International Arrest Warrant Out For Him In Latest Speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin is suddenly in favour of everyone following international law. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin seemed to overlook the international arrest warrant out against him while calling for everyone to adhere to the law.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president in March 2023 over his alleged involvement in the abduction of children from Ukraine.

The Court’s 124 signatory countries are therefore expected to arrest him if he ever sets foot on their land – meaning his travel plans have been significantly scaled down over the last 18 months.

Russia itself is not a signatory of the statute and has denied the claims against Putin.

Still, according to Russian state news agency TASS, the president claimed: “We stand united in advocating for the establishment of a just and democratic world order founded on genuine equality and adherence to international law, free from all forms of discrimination, coercion, and sanctions pressure, settling regional conflicts and crises, as well as combating the terrorist threat.”

Speaking in his message to participants of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group events in Malaysia, he also emphasised the “great importance” on strengthening ties with Muslim countries.

He continued: “In the current challenging international climate, it is significant that our positions on key regional and global issues are largely aligned.”

It’s worth noting that Putin is currently offering up asylum to Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator who was toppled at the weekend – Moscow propped up his brutal regime for years.

Putin is also allied with North Korean leader Xi Jinping, who is known for oppressing his civilians.

The Russian president himself is thought to have fixed the recent election so he could secure a fifth term in office.