Putin Rages As Reporter Asks About Attacking Nato: 'Are You As Dumb As This Table?'

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked if the reporter was "out of your mind". Anadolu via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin appeared to lose his temper when a reporter asked him if Russia was planning to attack Nato last night.

The Russian president has been openly opposed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation for years, and has even claimed Nato’s eastern expansion is what supposedly pushed him into invading Ukraine.

Nato’s military might overshadows Russia’s by some margin, but both sides have made it clear they want to avoid direct conflict.

At a meeting with international news agencies on Wednesday, Putin said: “There is this fanciful stuff that Russia wants to attack Nato.

“Are you out of your mind? Are you as dumb as this table?

“Who made that up?! It’s nonsense, do you understand?

“It’s a bunch of gibberish!”

According to the Russian state news agency, TASS, he also downplayed questions about Russia’s nuclear threats, which Moscow has been making ever since invading Ukraine in 2022.

He said: “You know, they keep trying to accuse us of brandishing some nuclear sabre.”

Addressing the Reuters reporter who asked when Russia might consider using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, he continued: “But was it me who just raised the question about the possibility of using nuclear weapons? You did.

“You are suggesting this subject to me and afterward you will say that I was brandishing the nuclear sabre,” he said.

However, at the same press briefing, he said: “For some reason, the West believes that Russia will never use it. But we have our nuclear doctrine.

“Take a look at what it says. If someone’s actions threaten our sovereignty and territorial integrity, we believe that it is possible to use all means at our disposal. This should not be treated lightly; this should be treated with professionalism.”

Then, the Russian president seemed to change his mind again, and said: “Let us all prevent not just the use of [nuclear], but also threats of using it.”

During the very same briefing, Putin also managed to shoehorn in a reminder that Russia’s nuclear powers exceeds those used against Japan in World War 2.

