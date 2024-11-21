Putin's Spokesperson Accuses US Of Escalating 'Nuclear Danger' In Latest Ominous Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference at BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. via Associated Press

A spokesperson for Vladimir Putin has accused the US of increasing the “nuclear danger” by opening up a new ballistic missile defence base in Poland.

The new base makes up a larger Nato missile shield on the eastern flank of the defence alliance, and became operational on November 13.

But Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova chose to criticise it just hours after Moscow itself was accused of firing an intercontinental ballistic missiles – which can carry nuclear loads – at Ukraine.

She claimed the installation of a defence base was “another frankly provocative step” from the States.

According to Reuters news agency, Zakharova said: “This is another frankly provocative step in a series of deeply destabilising actions by the Americans and their allies in the North Atlantic alliance in the strategic sphere.

“This leads to undermining strategic stability, increasing strategic risks and, as a result, to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger.

“Given the nature and level of threats posed by such western military facilities, the missile defence base in Poland has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons.”

Poland dismissed the latest comments from Zakharova, saying that “threats” from Moscow only strengthen the argument for increasing their Nato defences.

Poland’s foreign ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski said: “It is a base that serves the purpose of defence, not attack.

“Such threats will certainly serve as an argument to strengthen Poland’s and NATO’s air defences, and should also be considered by the United States.”

This was the latest in a series of nuclear threats from Putin, who lowered Russia’s official threshold for using nuclear weapons earlier this week.

It means Moscow can now launch a nuclear strike if it comes under attack from a non-nuclear country, like Ukraine, that is supported by a nuclear state like US or the UK.

Putin’s decision to change the nuclear doctrine so came after Washington finally gave Kyiv approval to use its long-range missiles with a range of to 190 miles.

The UK appeared to follow suit by allowing Ukraine to fire its own storm shadow missiles – with a range of up to 155 miles.

Ukraine is thought to have used both such weapons against Russia in the last 48 hours, another move Russia has described as an escalation.

The UK and the US have not formally confirmed they have authorised Ukraine to use their long-range weapons, but reportedly were prompted to do so after Russia recruited North Korean troops to fight on its behalf.