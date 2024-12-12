Russian President Vladimir Putin via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin has claimed that western sanctions against Moscow are only boosting Russia’s artificial intelligence sector.

The West’s sanctions currently restrict Russia’s access to AI hardware in a bid to hinder Moscow’s use of advanced technology in its war against Ukraine.

The world’s largest producers of microchips no longer export to Moscow as a result.

AI developers also left the country shortly after the war started as part of the “brain drain” triggered by Putin’s invasion, especially after the Russian president tried to mobilise 300,000 reservists to war in 2022.

But, according to the Russian state news agency TASS, Putin has claimed this week that his country is on the cusp of making a big leap forward in the digital space.

“Our country currently has everything for a technology breakthrough in this sphere,” he said.

“The higher educational system aimed at its achievement, unique personnel, platform solutions outpacing foreign counterparts, preferences and benefits for IT companies and specialists.

“Even the notorious sanctions devised by our opponents as a method of restraining Russia became the exact impetus for accelerated development and rollout of Russian software.”

Speaking at Russia’s flagship AI summit, Putin also claimed Russia would be developing artificial intelligence with its allies in the BRICS group to challenge the US’s dominance in the field.

It comes after US president-elect Donald Trump named a “WhiteHouse AI and Crypto Czar” for his incoming administration.

The first deputy CEO of Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, also alleged this week that Russia has the potential to improve its imposition in global AI ratings by 2030.

Alexander Vedyakhin said Russia is only behind the US and China by six to nine months, but he believes it can catch up.

According to Reuters, he said: “Sanctions were aimed at limiting Russia’s computing power, but we are trying to compensate for the shortage with our talented scientists and engineers.”

Despite all of these bold claims, Russia currently ranks 31st out of 83 countries when it comes to implementing AI, according to Tortoise Media’s Global AI index.

But that does not mean Russia’s AI threat has not already registered in Westminster.

Cabinet minister Pat McFadden warned a Nato conference that Russia – and other enemies – would try to use AI to launch cyber-attacks against Britain.

Speaking last month, he said AI “could be weaponised against us”, and the UK is already engaged in the “daily reality” of a “cyberwar”.