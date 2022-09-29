Life
Queen Elizabeth's Death Certificate Confirms Monarch Died Of Old Age

The certificate also revealed how long the Queen was dead before it was announced publicly — and her occupation.

The National Records of Scotland released the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, exactly three weeks after the queen died on September 8.

The certificate lists that the Queen’s cause of death was “old age.” The 96-year-old sovereign “died peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland.

Her time of death is documented as 3:10 pm BST, which was nearly three hours before the public was informed of it.

Elizabeth’s occupation reads as “Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death.

An extract published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday from Queen Elizabeth's entry in the Register of Deaths.
Crown copyright. Data supplied by National Records of Scotland.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

via Associated Press
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Prince Harry looks down as King Charles III and Princess Anne salute during the queen's funeral.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal corgis await the funeral cortege on Sept. 19, 2022.
MARKO DJURICA via Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex sits in a car as she attends Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and burial.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Windsor Castle.
via Associated Press
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the ceremonial procession of the queen's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William follow the hearse carrying the queen's coffin toward St. George's Chapel.
via Associated Press
The Princess of Wales looks from the window of the car following the queen's coffin as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.
via Associated Press
Princess Charlotte of Wales appears to cry following the state funeral for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Members of the royal family watch as the Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the committal service at St. George's Chapel.
