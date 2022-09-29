The National Records of Scotland released the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, exactly three weeks after the queen died on September 8.
The certificate lists that the Queen’s cause of death was “old age.” The 96-year-old sovereign “died peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland.
Her time of death is documented as 3:10 pm BST, which was nearly three hours before the public was informed of it.
Elizabeth’s occupation reads as “Her Majesty The Queen.”
The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
