This Is What Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip's Wedding Looked Like

The Queen has died at the age of 96. The queen was the longest-serving British monarch in history and the oldest reigning female monarch in world history.
Her death comes a year and a half after the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He was 99.
The pair had an epic love story, and a courtship that was capped off with a gorgeous, headline-making wedding.
Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there was another royal wedding the world eagerly anticipated: the nuptials of then-Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in 1947.
The pair, who were married for 73 years, were wed on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. It was a bright spot for many British people after the years of austerity and darkness during World War II.
“For months, the public was treated to tantalising hints about the details of the bridesmaids’ dresses and the cake and so on,” Sarika Bose, a royalty expert and a lecturer in Victorian literature at the University of British Columbia, told HuffPost. “Here you had this young couple that represented hope for a new, happier age after the war.”
Not unlike William and Kate, then Harry and Meghan, Princess Elizabeth and her suitor were seen as a breath of fresh air. The dashing Philip Mountbatten, who was 26 at the time of the wedding, had served in World War II and possessed a slightly rebellious attitude – at least by royal standards. Elizabeth, then 21, fell hard for him.
According to their mutual cousin Patricia Mountbatten, the future queen saw that behind his slightly steely exterior, “Philip had a capacity for love which was waiting to be unlocked, and Elizabeth unlocked it.”
Below, we take a look back at Elizabeth and Philip’s wedding.
Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
Bettmann via Getty Images
Crowds gathered around London's Trafalgar Square
to see Elizabeth and her father, King George VI, arrive at the service by royal coach.
Picture Post via Getty Images
A woman holds up a toddler to watch the royal procession in London for the wedding.
Picture Post via Getty Images
Police hold back crowds outside Buckingham Palace in London during the wedding.
J. A. Hampton via Getty Images
Confectioners stand next to the impressive official cake, which stood nine feet tall
.
IPC Magazines/Picture Post via Getty Images
The cover of a special royal wedding edition of Picture Post magazine, showing Elizabeth arriving at Westminster Abbey.
Picture Post via Getty Images
Tens of thousands of people gathered in freezing temperatures
to try to catch a peek at the royal couple.
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
With postwar austerity measures still in effect, Elizabeth had to save up ration coupons
to purchase the material for her wedding gown. Here, she arrives at Westminster Abbey with her father King George VI.
Bert Hardy via Getty Images
Two members of the British royal family -- Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent (back), and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester -- arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Bert Hardy via Getty Images
Elizabeth and Philip make their way down the aisle of Westminster Abbey.
Keystone via Getty Images
PA Images via Getty Images
PA Archive/PA Images
The scene at the altar steps during the royal wedding ceremony.
Reg Speller via Getty Images
The title page of a Bible presented to Elizabeth to commemorate her marriage to Philip.
PA Images via Getty Images
PA Archive/PA Images
The couple with Elizabeth's eight bridesmaids in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, including her sister, Princess Margaret, to the right of Philip.
PA Archive/PA Images
A honeymoon-bound Elizabeth and Philip travel in a carriage procession to Waterloo Station. After the wedding, the pair caught a train to Winchester and then stayed at Broadlands
, the home of Philip's uncle, the Earl Mountbatten. Elizabeth's Corgi, Susan, joined them
.
Keystone via Getty Images
Six years after the wedding, Elizabeth returned to Westminster Abbey for her coronation
following the death of King George VI. In their 73 years of marriage, the couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren
.