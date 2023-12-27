LOADING ERROR LOADING

Queen Elizabeth worried dying at her beloved home in Scotland would make things “difficult” for those preparing for her death, Princess Anne says in a new documentary airing on BBC this month.

According to the Daily Telegraph, in the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, which aired on Boxing Day, the queen’s daughter says the royal family had to persuade the monarch to stay at Balmoral, the royal residence in Scotland, in her final days.

“We spent a lot of time there in our youth and a lot of it was probably a more independent life than anywhere else,” Anne says in an interview in the documentary, according to the Telegraph. “I think there was a moment when she felt it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral. I think we did try to persuade her that that shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because we did.”

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, at age 96, making her the world’s second-longest-reigning monarch. After a period of public mourning, Elizabeth’s funeral was held in London 11 days later.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne, pictured here on June 4, 2015, in London, England. Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

Anne was with her mother at Balmoral when she died. The queen had a special connection to the Scottish castle, where she loved to spend time in nature.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Anne said in a statement at the time.

In the BBC documentary, which focuses on the lead-up to King Charles’ coronation in May 2023, Anne reportedly says she didn’t know if it was possible for her brother to be fully prepared to ascend the throne.