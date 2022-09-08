Everything We Know About The Queen's Health So Far

The Queen as pictured on Tuesday POOL New via Reuters

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that doctors are “concerned” for the Queen’s health, but that she remains “comfortable”.

According to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, the Queen’s heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have now travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

The second-in-line to the throne, Prince William, has reportedly also travelled to be with her.

The news came just two days after the 96-year-old monarch formally accepted Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister and Liz Truss’ official appointment as his replacement.

There was widespread speculation that this is why leader of the opposition Keir Starmer and Truss left the Commons during a debate on Thursday, although this has not been confirmed.

Speaker of the House, Lindsey Hoyle, made a statement in the Commons shortly afterwards, announcing: “I speak on behalf of the whole House and send best wishes to Her Majesty, the Queen. She and the Royal Family are in our prayers. If there is more, we will update the House accordingly.”

Buckingham Palace’s full statement, released around 12.30pm, read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen has been gradually withdrawing from the public eye over the last few years, and has missed several events in recent months due to “mobility issues”, according to the Palace.

These same issues meant she stayed in her Scottish residence, Balmoral, rather than travelling down to Buckingham Palace, to welcome the new prime minister earlier this week, in a significant break with tradition.

She did appear in good spirits during her Platinum Jubilee ceremony in June this year, although she was not able to attend all events.