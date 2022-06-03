Boris Johnson Booed By Crowd As He Arrives For Queen's Jubilee Service

MATT DUNHAM via Getty Images

Boris Johnson was booed by the crowd outside St Paul’s on Friday, as he arrived for a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving for the Queen.

The jeers were captured live on TV, as the prime minister walked up the steps of the cathedral with his wife Carrie.

The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson arriving with wife Carrie at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Thanksgiving Service is booed by some in the crowd@BBCNews pic.twitter.com/rHbBgX8Jzh — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) June 3, 2022

The BBC commentator observed: “Oh, booing in the crowd there.”

“And you can hear it. There is really quite a lot of booing. Actually a substantial amount.”

They added: “Didn’t see that coming. That’s quite a moment.”

Other guests, including royals, cabinet ministers, Labour leader Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister, were not booed.

The Queen was absent from the event however, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

It comes as Johnson looks to be on the verge of a no confidence vote, triggered by Tory MPs, in the wake of the partygate scandal.

The prime minister has resisted demands from across his party that he resign.

But he could be forced from office as soon as next week, if 54 MPs submit letters calling for a vote.

