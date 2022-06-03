Boris Johnson Booed By Crowd As He Arrives For Queen's Jubilee Service

Boris Johnson was booed by the crowd outside St Paul’s on Friday, as he arrived for a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving for the Queen.
The jeers were captured live on TV, as the prime minister walked up the steps of the cathedral with his wife Carrie.
The BBC commentator observed: “Oh, booing in the crowd there.”
“And you can hear it. There is really quite a lot of booing. Actually a substantial amount.”
They added: “Didn’t see that coming. That’s quite a moment.”
Other guests, including royals, cabinet ministers, Labour leader Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister, were not booed.
The Queen was absent from the event however, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.
It comes as Johnson looks to be on the verge of a no confidence vote, triggered by Tory MPs, in the wake of the partygate scandal.
The prime minister has resisted demands from across his party that he resign.
But he could be forced from office as soon as next week, if 54 MPs submit letters calling for a vote.
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, is the only person who knows the number of letters that have been sent in.
It is widely expected in Westminster that Brady will wait until parliament returns from the current recess next Monday, after the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, before revealing whether the 54 threshold had been met.