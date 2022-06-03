What Will Jittery Tory MPs Make Of Boris Johnson Being Booed By A Royal Crowd?

It comes after months of controversy for Johnson and the Tory government following a number of rule-breaking Number 10 parties during lockdown.

After the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray found boozy drinks parties were held at the heart of government, there has been a drip-drip of Tory MPs calling for their leader to go.

There is a growing belief in Westminster that it is only a matter of when – not if – the 54 letters needed from Johnson’s MPs to trigger a confidence vote are reached.

And Friday won’t have helped.

It looked like a one-two punch from the crowd.

The PM was also heckled and booed more as he left the service, with one person saying “fuck off Boris”.