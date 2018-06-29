Karamo Brown Backs Calls For Netflix To Correct ‘Queer Eye’ Subtitles

‘Queer Eye’ culture expert Karamo Brown has backed calls for Netflix to improve the subtitles it offers for fans who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Twitter user Rogan Shannon posted about the poor quality of the subtitles earlier this week, explaining that the captions used for ‘Queer Eye’ are not word-for-word, with profanities being removed and sentences being “cleaned up” for clarity.

Desiree Navarro via Getty Images Karamo Brown

He wrote: “I want to know why you don’t caption every single word. I can see what people are saying not matching up with the captions. Also, pardon me, but DO NOT FUCKING CENSOR PEOPLE. “I want to know what is said word. for. word. That’s the whole fucking point of captions.” “If someone is speaking AAVE [African-American Vernacular English], DO IT WORD FOR WORD. Don’t “clean it up,” that’s insulting. If someone isn’t speaking “perfect” English, don’t fucking change it. If they umm, uhh, stammer, I WANT THAT TOO. I. Want. Word. For. Word. “Be precise and convey exactly what they say, don’t censor or clean up their “broken” language. If they swear and the sound isn’t censored, DO NOT CENSOR THE CAPTIONS. I’m so over hearing privilege and whitewashing.”

Okay, @netflix. I want to know why you don't caption every single word. I can see what people are saying not matching up with the captions. Also, pardon me, but DO NOT FUCKING CENSOR PEOPLE. I want to know what is said word. for. word. That's the whole fucking point of captions. — 🏳️‍🌈 Rogan Shannon 🏳️‍🌈 (@shan_no_nosays) June 24, 2018

Rogan’s posts received a lot of attention and after being retweeted almost 2,500 times, Karamo threw his weight behind the calls for Netflix to rectify things. Quote-tweeting another user who had also tweeted about the matter, he wrote: “Reading everyone’s comments breaks my heart. I don’t know how much power I have but know, the next time I’m at Netflix I’m going to bring up this issue internally & won’t stop until something changes. Deaf & HOH people should have the same experience as everyone else!”

Reading everyone’s comments breaks my heart. I don’t know how much power I have but know, the next time I’m at Netflix I’m going to bring up this issue internally & wont stop until something changes. Deaf & HOH people should have the same experience as everyone else! #TypoFixed https://t.co/AQ4emvgUBv — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) June 28, 2018

Netflix then confirmed that they are looking into the issue, reassuring fans: “We’re fixing it.”

We’ve heard about the caption issues on the service, specifically for @QueerEye. After looking into it, there's lots of dialogue missing from the Fab 5 that shouldn't be. We're fixing it. In some cases, we do bleep incidental profanity from our unscripted series. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 28, 2018

Earlier this year, Karamo made an adjustment to the way he posts on Instagram, explaining that he would be adding captions to all of his videos, to make them accessible for “my deaf or hard of hearing friends”.

