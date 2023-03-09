BBC Question Time was forced to mute an audience member as they used an expletive when attacking the government’s policy on refugees.

During an impassioned episode of the broadcaster’s flagship politics show, which this week came from London, immigration minister Robert Jenrick came under fire for the so-called ‘stop the boats’ plan as the progamme discussed Gary Lineker likening the language used by the government to 1930s Germany.

One audience member praised the Match of the Day host, arguing “we need more people like Gary Lineker to speak the truth to the power”, adding that the comparison to the Second World War was “perfectly fine”.

He went on to accuse the government of “dog-whistling” because “you need an enemy”, before criticising Brexit and a lack of money for the NHS and housing.

The sound was then muted.

When it returned, presenter Fiona Bruce said: “Obviously, I’m gonna have to apologise for use of the f-word. But you made your point with passion.”

BBC mutes this man in the audience who was supporting Gary Lineker and criticised our government's refugee policy when he used the f word. #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/DzXOrd93zp — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 9, 2023

It came after Rishi Sunak announced plans to permanently bar asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on unauthorised small boats.

Home secretary Suella Braverman unveiled new legislation this week that is key to the prime minister’s priority of “stopping the boats” crossing the Channel.

The UN’s refugee agency, the UNHCR, said it was “profoundly concerned” by the plans and said they would amount to an “asylum ban”.