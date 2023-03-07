'Dystopian': Rishi Sunak's New 'Stop The Boats' Lectern Prompts Backlash

Prime minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has faced an online backlash after promoting his immigration crackdown from behind a lectern emblazoned with the words “stop the boats”.

The prime minister described his policy as “tough” but “necessary and fair” as the government unveiled plans for fresh laws to curb Channel crossings.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, it was confirmed new laws will stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

Asylum seekers arriving illegally would be detained and face a lifetime ban on returning after they were removed. They would never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

But questions remain over whether the plan is legal – with home secretary Suella Braverman admitting it may break international law as it might be “incompatible” with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Sunak spoke at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and said: “People must know that if they come here illegally, it will result in their detention and swift removal.

Advertisement

“Once this happens, and they know it will happen, they will not come and the boats will stop.”

But many on Twitter took exception to the blunt slogan on the lectern, which some thought resembled the Covid-era branding of platforms, such as “stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”.

Critics hit out at the “aesthetics of abject moral depravity”, and how the phrasing sounds “like a plea, rather than a plan”.

What an awful, dystopian hellscape they turn this country into more and more every day. https://t.co/ietYb3EIYa — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) March 7, 2023

Ah, the aesthetics of abject moral depravity. https://t.co/vleunHV2lr — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

Stop the boats, stay in France, save lives https://t.co/cLZwXzdoAt — Jack Elsom (@JackElsom) March 7, 2023

Bunker politics. The last days of shit. https://t.co/mGrPpa5yJt — David Quantick (@quantick) March 7, 2023

Honestly, this current regime disgusts me. https://t.co/oMPUvcPvUN — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) March 7, 2023

No UK government has ever deserved to be annihilated at the ballot box more than this abhorrent shower. https://t.co/Q8gvVsSaCn — Cllr Lloyd Melville (@LloydAMelville) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

Messaging on the lectern is beginning to sound like a plea, rather than a plan. ~AA pic.twitter.com/ftWv6ynVoV — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 7, 2023

Desperate.



Dehumanising.



Degrading for Britain.



Trying shamelessly to exploit a crisis of their own making.



Time for this Tory trash to be consigned to the dustbin of history. 🚮 https://t.co/AceDr5hTKX — Anna Turley 🌹🐝💙🇺🇦 (@annaturley) March 7, 2023

It feels deeply shocking to deploy the sort of lectern slogan design techniques last used for *A DEADLY VIRUS*, to posture against the arrival of desperate, often displaced/persecuted people #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/j5o8HtdWI9 — John McMahon (@JohnMcArts) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

“Stop the boats” on a lectern… Give me strength https://t.co/bsmYdycYpf — Jaya Pathak (@jayapathak_) March 7, 2023

Sunak has staked his premiership on curbing Channel crossings, among four other priorities, in the face of pressure to tackle the issue amid dire polling figures for the Tories and has insisted changing the law is crucial.

In 2022, a record 45,755 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.

More than 3,000 have made the journey so far this year.