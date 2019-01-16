Vegans no longer have to miss out on one of the greatest British classics to grace our dinner plates: fish and chips.

Meat-free brand Quorn has announced it’ll be expanding its range to include two new fish substitute products later this year, designed to be served with chips and mushy peas.

The salt and vinegar battered fishless fillets and lemon and pepper breaded fishless fillets are both made using a protein derived from fungus, which is designed to replicate the taste and texture of real fish.

