Rachel Bilson Left 'Mortified' After Rami Malek Throwback Photo Drama Went Viral

Rachel Bilson opened up about what went down between her and Rami Malek after she revealed to the masses that he was less than enthused about a throwback photo she once posted of him.
Last month, Rachel told the Armchair Expert podcast that she’d once posted a photo of herself and the Bohemian Rhapsody star from their days at high school together.
However, the actor – who was on the precipice of winning the Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury at the time – messaged her soon afterwards saying he’d “really appreciate if you take that down”.
Rachel said at the time that the interaction left her feeling “super bummed”, with the story later going viral.
A month on, Rachel has insisted that she and Rami have now put the matter behind them, and they’re now “all good”.
“He was so sweet and we’re totally fine now and we talked about it and we’re good,” she said on the LadyGang podcast.
“He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming form and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on.”
Rachel added that she knew Rami hadn’t messaged her “with any ill intention”, adding that she didn’t foresee the story blowing up the way it did.
“My friend sent me a CNN link to it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” she said.
Rachel did share, however, that she was entirely “mortified” by the experience.
“Like, I was having a panic attack. I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, ‘I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way,’” she explained. “‘I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I’m doing this again.’”
Ultimately, everything is copacetic between the old friends, and Bilson found a silver lining in the whole ordeal.
“It actually turned out to be a good thing for a reason, because we were able to reconnect and, like, make it better and everything is great,” she said.
You can listen to the entire podcast above.