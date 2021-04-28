Rachel Bilson Left 'Mortified' After Rami Malek Throwback Photo Drama Went Viral

Rachel Bilson opened up about what went down between her and Rami Malek after she revealed to the masses that he was less than enthused about a throwback photo she once posted of him.

Last month, Rachel told the Armchair Expert podcast that she’d once posted a photo of herself and the Bohemian Rhapsody star from their days at high school together.

However, the actor – who was on the precipice of winning the Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury at the time – messaged her soon afterwards saying he’d “really appreciate if you take that down”.

Rachel said at the time that the interaction left her feeling “super bummed”, with the story later going viral.