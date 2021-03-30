Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek have apparently been involved in some drama that’s straight out of a high school yearbook. The former star of The O.C. sat down with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on a recent episode of their podcast, Armchair Expert, and shared an odd story about the Oscar winner. Apparently, back in February 2019, Rachel shared a snapshot of herself and Rami in New York City when they were teenagers, in an effort to poke fun at their younger selves. The pair were friends back in the day, having both attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, so the image was a nod to where they came from.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Rachel Bilson

“Rami was a good friend of mine,” explained Rachel.“We were [in] the same crew. We did [the play] The Crucible together [in] senior year, we were the leads in it together— all these things.” Rachel figured the throwback photo would be a fun way to celebrate Rami amid his various appearances at various awards shows in 2019 for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody. “Obviously, he gets super famous and he’s always been extremely talented ... even in high school,” she continued. “I had posted a throwback of us from our senior trip to New York... just the dorkiest picture of the both of us. But I throw it up [on Instagram], ’cause it’s funny and I think it’s so important to be able to make fun of yourself.” However, she then that the image soon prompted a direct message from Rami on Instagram.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Rami Malek at last year's Oscars