The events of The O.C. are forever etched in the memories of those who grew up in the 2000s, but it seems that isn’t the case for one of its biggest stars. Rachel Bilson, who played Summer Roberts in the hit teen drama, has admitted that her recollection of the show is pretty hazy – so much so that she’s forgotten about one of its biggest on-screen deaths. The actor hosts a new O.C. re-watch podcast with former co-star Melinda Clarke (aka Julie Cooper) and during an interview to promote it on IMDb’s Movies That Changed My Life, she admitted she’d forgotten all about the death of Caleb Nichol.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Rachel Bilson

The multi-millionaire property tycoon, – played by former Neighbours star Alan Dale – met his end during the second series when he had a heart attack and died in his swimming pool. “There’s a lot of spoilers coming my way,” Rachel said. “Like, Melinda, the other day, mentioned that Caleb dies and I was shocked. I was, like, ‘What? He dies? No!’ So it’s going to be really fun to discover all of these plotlines that I haven’t seen.” She added: “I haven’t seen all of the episodes. It’s been so long, I definitely don’t remember any of them.”

Fox Alan Dale as Caleb Nichol in The O.C.