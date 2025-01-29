Rachel Reeves Gives The Government's Backing To Third Heathrow Runway

An aeroplane lands in gusty conditions at Heathrow Airport during Storm Eowyn last week. via Associated Press

Rachel Reeves has given the government’s backing for a third runway at Heathrow Airport - teeing up a major battle with opponents of the project.

The chancellor said she was ready to “fight” to get the economic growth Labour has promised.

Other projects given the green light include better transport links between Oxford and Cambridge to create what Reeves described as “Europe’s Silicon Valley”, as well as a new stadium for Manchester United.

The chancellor said: “Britain is a country of huge potential. A country of strong communities, with local businesses at their heart.

“We are the forefront of some of the most exciting developments in the world like artificial intelligence and life sciences. We have great companies based here delivering jobs and investment in Britain.

“And we have fundamental strengths – in our history, our language, and our legal system – to compete in a global economy.

“But for too long, that potential has been held back. For too long, we have accepted low expectations and accepted the risk of decline. We can do so much better.

“Low growth is not our destiny. But growth will not come without a fight. Without a government willing to take the right decisions now to change our country’s course for the better.”

On Heathrow expansion, Reeves said the issue had been “delayed, avoided and ducked” for decades, with its last runway being built in the 1940s.

She said research showed that a third runway could boost UK gross domestic product by 0.43% by 2050 and create more than 100,000 jobs.

The chancellor said: “We cannot duck the decision any longer. A third runway would unlock growth, boost investment, increase exports and make the UK more open and more connected and now the case is stronger than ever.

“So I can confirm that this government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer.”

Her comments tee up a major Labour split, with London mayor Sadiq Khan and his Manchester counterpart Andy Burnham among those who are opposed to Heathrow expansion.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband and Northern Ireland secretary Hillary Benn have also been vocal critics of a third runway in the past.

