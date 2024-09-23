Rachel Reeves Says There Will Be 'No Return To Austerity' As She Pledges To 'Rebuild Britain'

Rachel Reeves will set out her plans in a major speech to the Labour conference. via Associated Press

Rachel Reeves will pledge there will be “no return to austerity” as she sets out her vision for the UK at the Labour conference.

The chancellor is expected to say that her Budget next month will “fix the foundations” of the UK and set out her plan to “rebuild Britain”.

She will deliver her speech in Liverpool amid ongoing controversy over the amount of freebies accepted by senior Labour figures.

It was announced on Friday that Reeves, prime minister Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner would no longer accept donations of free clothes from Labour donors.

The chancellor has also faced fierce criticism over her plan to scrap winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners.

In her speech, Reeves will try to move on from those rows by insisting that better days lie ahead.

She will say: “I can see the prize on offer, if we make the right choices now. And stability is the crucial foundation on which all our ambitions will be built.

“The essential precondition for business to invest with confidence and families to plan for the future. The mini-budget showed us that any plan for growth without stability only leads to ruin.

“So, we will make the choices necessary to secure our public finances and fix the foundations for lasting growth.”

Reeves will add: “There will be no return to austerity. Conservative austerity was a destructive choice for our public services – and for investment and growth too.

“We must deal with the Tory legacy and that means tough decisions. But we won’t let that dim our ambition for Britain.

“So it will be a budget with real ambition. A budget to fix the foundations. A budget to deliver the change we promised. A budget to rebuild Britain.”