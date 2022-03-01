Please, Stop Using Racist Language To Talk About The Ukraine And Russia Conflict

Both claims are, factually speaking, false of course. There was the Bosnian War in 1992, with 100,000 fatalities, and before that in Croatia and Slovenia, with the conflict in Kosovo taking place after.

And as for wars under social media, we only have to look at Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, to name a few, all occurring in the last decade.

Many have also pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine and Russia has caused a virtual uproar not seen in previous wars.

While it’s amiss to suggest that everyone showing empathy for this cause and not others is racist, it’s worth considering where this unconscious bias to favour people close to us, who look like us, in streets we’ve walked, comes from.

We spoke to Counselling Directory member Beverley Blackman who tells us there’s a reason these events have particularly resonated.

“Firstly, the British culture is such that we will always back the underdog,” she tells HuffPost. “No matter how pronounced the ‘David and Goliath’ situation, our social construction is that we are unquestioningly – and unwaveringly – behind David.

“Russia is vast. Ukraine is small by comparison. Therefore, we stand behind Ukraine on the grounds of size alone, let alone anything to do with our sense of natural justice and fairness in standing up to persecution.

“Ukraine was once part of a much larger union of countries – the former USSR - and, despite being a developing country with currently high rates of poverty, has learned to stand alone successfully thanks to an extensive grain trade. The strive for success against difficult odds is also something that the British culture also tends to acknowledge and applaud.”

There’s also our own self-interests, adds Blackman, as the conflict is relatively close to our own shores and could encroach upon our own territories, blowing up to full-scale global war.

“We have no idea what weapons Russia has, how Putin will escalate their use, or who he will use them against. Putin is an unknown factor and given the power he currently holds, he has the capacity to wreak havoc on humanity

“Not only this, but we are told that the sanctions we impose will only escalate Putin’s determination for a world war. We are told that innocent people have died as a direct result of the sanctions we, and other countries, have imposed on Russia.

“Not knowing is a difficult feeling for all civilised societies to bear, and there is a desire to pull together against the common enemy, in whatever way we can.”

Given that this is a European setting, something Brits are accustomed to, with people who look like us being attacked in a war that could spill over, it’s no surprise that a quick affinity with the victims has developed.

But in doing so, let’s not minimise situations around the world, nor look to this as uniquely devastating – all war is terrible and we have the capacity to sympathise and advocate for victims around the world.