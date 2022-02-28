Radio 4's Today Programme Facing Backlash Over Syria Comparisons In Ukrainian Coverage

The coverage around the conflict in Ukraine and the emerging refugee crisis has come under fire WOJTEK RADWANSKI via Getty Images

Radio 4′s Today programme became the latest broadcasting show to be in hot water for its commentary around the Ukrainian invasion on Monday.

Speaking during the ‘Thought for the Day’ segment, Tim Stanley, historian and Daily Telegraph writer said: “Ukraine has touched the West in a way that Syria or Yemen did not.

“And one of the reasons is that being a European country, it looks so familiar.

“Those streets, being dug up for trenches, could be our streets. And the young men volunteering or being conscripted, could be our sons or fathers.”

The suggestion that this war was somehow more damaging than previous conflicts simply because it was taking place in a European country left some people deeply frustrated on Twitter.

More of the ‘it touches us because they could be us - in a way Syrians and Yemenis can’t’ being given airtime on #bbctoday this morning. Why don’t they just call it Thoughtless of the Day? — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) February 28, 2022

I hope @BBCNews #r4today think very hard about whether they should ever again invite Tim Stanley on for Thought for the Day — Ian Callaghan (@iancallaghan) February 28, 2022

Ah yes the “they’re just like me! White and heroic!” fantasy line from some.



It’s pathetic. Everyone is just like us, because we are all *humans*. We are one species and we need to take care of each other. How have people not yet worked out this fundamental? — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) February 28, 2022

It’s possible to stand with Ukraine AND investigate allegations of poor treatment of some non-white refugees/students AND condemn racism in some news coverage. These are not mutually exclusive positions. Nor is it irresponsible to air those concerns. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 28, 2022

Other shows have faced the same criticism in recent days for taking a similar stance.

The BBC was in hot water over another programme when a guest speaker discussed the race of the Ukrainian people at the weekend.

Ukrainian deputy chief prosecutor David Sakvarelideze said he was emotional “because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed” during his BBC interview – a detail which was not called out by interviewer Ros Atkins on air.

[Thread] The most racist Ukraine coverage on TV News.



1. The BBC - “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed” - Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze pic.twitter.com/m0LB0m00Wg — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

US channel CBS News faced similar backlash after foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata pointed out: “This isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, which has seen conflict for decades.

“This is a relatively civilised, relatively European – I have to choose those words carefully too – city where you wouldn’t expect that or hope that it’s going to happen.”

D’Agata did later apologise during a Saturday report, admitting: “I spoke in a way that I regret, and for that I’m sorry.”

He said he was trying to point out that Ukraine had not experienced conflict for years, compared to other areas of the world.

A presenter for Al Jazeera also faced criticism when he said: “What’s compelling is looking at [the refugees], the way they are dressed. These are prosperous, middle-class people. These are not obviously refugees trying to get away from the Middle East or North Africa.

“They look like any European family that you’d live next door to.”

Al Jazeera did later tweet to apologise, noting these were “unfair comparisons between Ukrainians fleeing the war and refugees from the MENA region”.

It added: “The presenter’s comments were insensitive and irresponsible. We apologise to our audiences worldwide and the breach of professionalism is being dealt with.”

3. Al-Jazeera



"What's compelling is looking at them, the way they are dressed. These are prosperous, middle-class people. These are not obviously refugees trying to get away from the Middle East...or North Africa. They look like any European family that you'd live next door to." pic.twitter.com/LnopOTaDrA — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

BFM TV, a French channel, then aired comments from a presenter who said the Ukrainian attacks were “as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan”, adding: “Can you imagine?”

The channel has not yet apologised.

4. BFM TV (France)



"We are in the 21st century, we are in a European city and we have cruise missile fire as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine!?” pic.twitter.com/SzSlJJ9JfR — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

Another reporter speaking from Poland told ITV: “The unthinkable has happened to them [the refugees]. This is not a developing third world nation; this is Europe!”

6. ITV (UK)



"The unthinkable has happened...This is not a developing, third world nation; this is Europe!" pic.twitter.com/Bot92XT9vN — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

The US channel, NBS, echoed the same message over the weekend. Reporter Kelly Cobiella tried to explain why Poland was willing to accept refugees from Ukraine despite being reluctant to do so during the 2015 refugee crisis.

She said: “To put it bluntly these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

“That, quite frankly, is part of it. They’re Christians, they’re white, they’re very similar to many people who live in Poland.”

9. "To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine...They're Christians, they're white. They're very similar [to us]" - explaining why Poland is accepting refugees. pic.twitter.com/UgTTAstkmt — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

Away from broadcast, the world of print media has been under scrutiny over the connotations of its Ukrainian coverage too.

Writer and journalist Daniel Hannan wrote in The Telegraph: “They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. Ukraine is a European country.