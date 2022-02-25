Confused By The Language Used To Describe The War In Ukraine? Here's A Guide

After months of threats, Vladimir Putin finally declared war on Ukraine on Thursday, launching a full-scale invasion throughout Russia’s neighbouring country.

The ground and air attack, the biggest offensive between European states since the Second World War, has caused bloodshed in a peaceful country, and prompted condemnation from within Russia and the world over.

But for many people trying to keep up with the news, staying informed can be bewildering. Much of the reporting and commentary involves jargon and assumed political and historical knowledge.

Here, HuffPost UK explains some of the key terms and talking points to help make sense of a conflict that could continue for months.

What is the relationship between Russia and Ukraine?

With the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, Russia lost control of 14 former republics it had previously dominated – including Ukraine.

The two countries had been linked since the 9th century when Kyiv became the capital of the ancient state of Rus. From 1654, Russia and Ukraine were united by treaty under the rule of the Russian tsar.

The two countries speak closely-related languages and later formed, with Belarus, the Slav core of the Soviet Union. Many Russians feel a connection with Ukraine that they do not feel with other former Soviet republics.

But, to be clear, Ukraine has been its own nation-state for three decades, boasts its own distinct language and customs, and has long had an impulse for nationalism. Enthusiasm for independence in 1991 was almost total: some 92.3% of voters said they would prefer the country to be free.

The Rest Is History podcast has recorded a highly informative episode on Ukraine’s past for British listeners (note the comparison between Britain’s relationship with Ireland, and Russia-Ukraine). It is particularly strong on essaying Ukraine’s grim last century, which has seen millions of people dying because of starvation, war and brutal leadership.

Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine was invented by Bolshevik Russia.



The reality is far more complicated.



It involves Vikings, Mongols, Cossacks, and the chaos of the 20th century@dcsandbrook & @hollandtom attempt to unpick a brutal & fractured historyhttps://t.co/bMuv1bzmgz pic.twitter.com/OYkWTgjC1S — The Rest Is History (@TheRestHistory) February 23, 2022

What is Nato?

The military alliance that goes by the acronym of Nato is central to recent events.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was formed in 1949 to prevent a resurgence of nationalism and militarism in Europe after two world wars, and to deter the Soviet Union’s expansion.

Its membership has swelled to 30 member nations, and over the 1990s and 2000s its enlargement stretched further east to include the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

They agree to mutual defence – military action – in response to an enemy attack. The principle goes: “An attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies.” This is Article 5 of the Nato constitution.

Ukraine is not a member of Nato – but admission has been a stated goal going back to its constitution in 2002. If it joined, the move would likely pave the way for Ukraine to became part of the European Union too, further undermining Russia’s grip. Nato’s enlargement has been Putin’s biggest publicly-stated grievance with the West during the build-up up to war, claiming the eastward expansion and potentially sweeping up the largest other former Soviet republic breaks promises. Nato has been adamant it will not accept limits on the nations that it admits and has always maintained an “open door policy”. In a word: from “oligarchs” to the “West” Many of the pronouns used in news and analysis are not widely understood by all. The West is a catch-all term used to describe a loose alliance of countries broadly representing the “Western world” – broadly Europe, north and south America, and Australasia, specifically the US, UK, France and Germany, who wield the most influence. A political capital is often a substitute for a country’s government, hence Ukraine is referred to as Kyiv, Russia as Moscow (or the Kremlin), the US is Washington and so on. Stemming from an ancient Greek word “oligarkhia”, which means the rule of the few, oligarch is a term applied to business tycoons created in the fall-out of the rapid privatisation of Russia in the 1990s. Many – also nicknamed kleptocrats – have homes and interests in the UK and have found London to be their playground. Sanctions has been commonly used in recent weeks, and put simply they are measures imposed on a state, group or individual as punishment for certain actions. Diplomatic sanctions could mean getting rid of a state’s embassy, and these options have largely been exhausted on Russia. Military sanctions are the most powerful tool, but are unlikely to be deployed to the extreme given the threat of nuclear weapons. It means the main response has been the threat of crippling economic sanctions – including measures targeting the private wealth of Putin’s cronies in the West, such as freezing their assets.

What is Putin trying to achieve?

As has often been stated, no-one fully understands what Putin’s plans truly are. However, most commentators point towards Putin’s description in 2005 of the collapse of the Soviet Union as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century”. One assessment of Putin’s goals is that he wants Ukraine to remain inside Russia’s sphere of influence – its “near abroad” – and re-establish something akin to the old USSR. One model could be to turn Ukraine into Belarus, Russia’s ally and a fellow dictatorship that has rejected moves towards democracy.

But his aims might be more ambitious given Putin’s allusions to the wider Russian empire and his previous backing of separatists in Moldova and Georgia. Through the years, Putin has made it clear that he does not consider Ukraine to be a real country, a point he made again during a protracted and angry speech this week where he he referred not to the loss of the Soviet Union but to the “territory of the former Russian empire”.

Whatever the scale, some analysts believe the 69-year-old may be looking to secure his own legacy and take care of unfinished business after more than two decades as Russia’s de facto leader.

What happened in Crimea?

The current difficulties date back to 2014 and the Crimean Peninsula in southern Ukraine, where Putin’s aggression became clear.

The overthrow of the pro-Russian Ukrainian government of Viktor Yanukovych prompted fears in the Kremlin that the country was moving out of its orbit. Putin responded by sending in troops to seize Crimea, or what’s referred to as an annexation.

Enthusiasts fix a portrait of Putin to a balloon during celebration of the anniversary of Crimea annexation in Sevastopol, Crimea, last year. via Associated Press

Crimea has long been contested. Absorbed into the Russian empire by Catherine the Great in the 18th century, the peninsula was part of Russia within the Soviet Union until 1954, when it was handed to Ukraine by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

Periodic political tussles over its status continued after the collapse of the Soviet Union, until elite Russia troops were able to seize the peninsula without firing a shot eight years ago.

What is the significance of Donetsk and Lugansk?

Putin had to create a pretext to invade Ukraine. A fabrication, in other words, and he used the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk to do this.

The annexation of Crimea came at the same time as Russia provided backing to separatists who are still fighting government forces in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. The conflict has claimed at least 14,000 lives.

The Ukraine government has long-feared Russia would attempt to annex the area, and has criticised Moscow’s efforts to ratchet up tension in the two areas, which are overwhelmingly Russian speaking. This week, he recognised the two regions as independent and dispatched troops to the territories, under the guise of “peace keeping”. Entering a sovereign country was universally branded a violation of international law. Putin used the same false justification for his incursion into wider, peaceful Ukraine.

PA Graphics via PA Graphics/Press Association Images

What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

The undersea natural gas pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating. It has become a major target as Western governments try to exert leverage on Russia to deter further military moves.

After Russia recognised separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, German chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the certification process for the pipeline. Scholz said on Tuesday that Russia recognising the independence of rebel-held areas in Ukraine marked a “serious break of international law” and that it was necessary to “send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won’t remain without consequences”.

Europe is a key market for state-owned gas giant Gazprom, whose sales support the Russian government budget. Europe needs gas because it’s replacing decommissioned coal and nuclear plants before renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are sufficiently built up.

While Europe needs Russian gas, Gazprom also needs the European market. That interdependence is why many think Russia won’t cut off supplies to Europe, and Russian officials have underlined they have no intention to do that.

Why does China matter?

Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning about the damaging consequences if Western nations failed to support Ukraine’s independence.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no recent unusual moves by Chinese forces as tension over Ukraine has spiked.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the civil war to the Communists, who set up the People’s Republic of China. Taiwan’s government strongly opposes China’s territorial claims.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the Ukraine crisis.

What is SWIFT?

The Ukraine is urging the the West to go further than promised sanctions and cut the Russians from the SWIFT system, a key financial network that connects thousands of banks around the world.

Belgium-based SWIFT, a messaging network widely used by banks to send and receive money transfer orders or information, is overseen by central banks in the United States, Japan and Europe.

The White House has been reluctant to immediately cut Russia from SWIFT, worried it could cause enormous economic problems in Europe and elsewhere in the West.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted those who opposed Russia being blocked from the SWIFT payment system would have “the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children… on their hands”.

SWIFT Twist?



An exclusion from SWIFT, a very discreet but important cog in the machinery of international finance, is one of the most disruptive of the possible sanctions that the West could deploy against Russia for its invasion of Ukrainehttps://t.co/VuvsRpT6d4 pic.twitter.com/CCJ9oIehH3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022

But allies appear divided.

Boris Johnson is understood to have pushed G7 leaders to cut Russia out of the international bank sort code. Joe Biden said the move was “always an option but right now that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was reported to have said that certain measures should be “for a situation where it is necessary to do other things as well” when asked about SWIFT, while Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was a “sensitive” issue “because it would also have an enormous impact on ourselves”.

Is this “world war three”?

It seems very unlikely the West will intervene militarily. Ukraine is not a member of Nato, so there is no obligation on alliance members to come to its defence. There is little appetite in Western capitals for a military conflict with Moscow.

Some allies have been sending military support to Kyiv – Britain has despatched 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers and a small group of military trainers – and there have also been moves to bolster alliance forces in Nato’s eastern members, with additional troops sent to Poland and Estonia.

When asked this month what kind of scenarios would prompt a US rescue mission, US president Joe Biden said: “There’s not (one). That’s a world war – when Americans and Russians start shooting at one another, we’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been in.”