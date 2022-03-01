Explained: What Help The UK Is And Isn't Offering Ukraine's Refugees

Family members of British nationals resident in Ukraine who need a UK visa can apply through the temporary location in Lviv, or through visa application centres in Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Hungary, Patel confirmed.

Meanwhile, family members of British nationals who do not meet the usual eligibility criteria such as language and salary, but do pass all security checks, will be given permission to enter the UK for 12 months.

Boris Johnson has said more than 200,000 Ukrainians could potentially come to the UK as a result.

Separately, a special scheme would allow UK citizens and companies to sponsor Ukrainian refugees who want to live here, even if none of their family members already do so.

Those who come under this scheme will be granted leave for an initial period of 12 months.