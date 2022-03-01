UK And Nato Will 'Not Fight Russia In Ukraine', Says Boris Johnson

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has said Nato “will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine”, as he once again rejected calls for the Western alliance to impose a no-fly zone.

Speaking at a press conference at the Tapa military base Estonia on Tuesday afternoon, the prime minister said the move was “not on the agenda” as it would involve “shooting down Russian planes”.

“I want to be crystal clear. We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine,” he said.

“It’s very, very important to understand Nato is a defensive alliance. This is a time when miscalculation and misunderstanding is all too possible and it’s therefore crucial that we get that message over.

“When it comes to a no-fly zone in the skies above Ukraine we have to accept the reality that that involves shooting down Russian planes

Johnson said that would be a “very, very big step” which was “simply not on the agenda of any Nato country”.

Earlier, Johnson was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist who pleaded with him to order Nato jets over her country to stop Russian forces bombing women and children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also asked Nato to impose a no-fly zone to protect his country as Russian troops advance on Kyiv.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, echoed Johnson’s message that the alliance was defensive in nature.

But he warned Russian president Vladimir Putin: “We will protect and defend every inch of Nato territory.”

Meanwhile, there was a mass walkout from the UN Human Rights Council as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the members.

Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes during the invasion over the bombardment of civilian areas in the second city of Kharkiv.