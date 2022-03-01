Official Ukrainian Translator Chokes Up As He Relays Zelenskyy's Heartbreaking EU Speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a speech in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 28, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Presidency of Ukraine handout

The official translator who was relaying the Ukrainian president’s speech to the European Parliament had his voice crack with emotion live on air.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was addressing MEPs virtually as he confirmed he had signed documents expressing Ukraine’s desire to be in the EU, while battle against Russia raged on.

His heartfelt speech left even Sky News’ translator finding it difficult to proceed, and triggered an unanimous standing ovation among MEPs on Tuesday.

Through the translator, Zelenskyy said: “For some people this day is their last one. I speak today about my citizens, citizens who are defending, paying the ultimate price by defending their freedom.”

Zelenskyy expressed his joy that the EU is united in its response to Ukraine, and the “tragedy” unfolding there while emphasising that the war is “dealing with real people, real life.”

The Ukrainian president also emphasised that his country just had “the desire to be equal as much as you are”, and are now having to give away “our best people” in the war against Russia.

He added: “Ukrainians are incredible.”

He pointed out that Ukraine is paying a very high price for its freedom, but he said he is convinced that joining the EU is right for his country.

“This morning was a very tragic one for us. Two cruise missiles hit Kharkiv.”

Russia’s decision to bomb Kharkiv is especially shocking as the region is known for its friendly relationship with Moscow.

It also has 20 universities and the renowned Freedom Square – one of Europe’s largest – which was bombed by the Russian missiles on Tuesday.

It’s at this point in the speech that the translator’s voice starts to crack, as Zelenskyy continues: “We are fighting just for our land and for our freedom.

“Despite the fact that all the large cities of our country are now blocked. Nobody is going to enter and intervene with our freedom of our country, believe you me.”

“We have a desire to see our children alive. It’s a fair one.”

The translator’s voice started to get more het up as he relayed Zelenskyy’s description of the 16 Ukrainian deaths yesterday, before sighing directly into his microphone.

Zelenskyy added: “We are fighting for our rights, for our freedoms, for our lives.”

He said Ukraine would be “lonely” away from the EU, and pleaded: “Do prove that you will not let us go.

“And then life will win over death, light will over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine.”

